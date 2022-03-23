Form Ahir regiment, JJP leader urges PM

Rewari, March 22
Jannayak Janta Party’s (JJP) state vice-president Abhimanyu Rao has written to Prime Minister and Defence Minister demanding formation of Ahir regiment in the Indian Army.
“People of Ahir community played a major role in all wars. A considerable number of people from Ahirwal region are still serving in the Indian Army. Hence, the demand for the formation of Ahir regiment is justified and must be fulfilled,” he said. —
