Form panel to check industrial discharge in Markanda: NGT

Tribune News Service

Nitish Sharma

Ambala, March 22

The National Green Tribunal (NGT) has ordered the constitution of another joint committee to look into the discharge of untreated domestic sewage or industrial effluent in Markanda river, operational efficiency of treatment plants and remedial measures required.

The committee will comprise of representatives of the Ministry of Environment, Forest and Climate Change, Central Pollution Control Board’s ACS/Principal Secretaries, Departments of Jal Shakti, Environment and Industry, Pollution Control Boards of Himachal Pradesh and Haryana, and DCs of Nahan (Himachal Pradesh) and Ambala and Kurukshetra. The NGT has sought a report within three months.

Dharamvir, a resident of Ambala, had approached the NGT last year and submitted that polluted industrial waste from the industrial area at Kala Amb, Himachal Pradesh, was being discharged through Kaimi drain into the Markanda, thereby polluting the holy river and hurting the religious sentiments as well as posing health risk to villagers and cattle. One paper mill was also causing environmental pollution by discharging its wastewater through an illegally constructed drain.

On the complaint, a joint committee of senior officials of both states was formed to submit a factual report. It visited the site in September and October last year and in its report, the committee submitted that no untreated wastewater discharge by any industrial unit through illegally constructed drain/by-pass structure into Markanda was observed. The paper mill was found complying to the discharge norms. The water quality of Markanda was meeting the primary water quality criteria for bathing (used for organised outdoor bathing).

After the last hearing held on March 14, the NGT ordered, “In view of the facts and circumstances of the case and nature and magnitude of the issues involved regarding the pollution of Markanda, we consider it appropriate to constitute and accordingly set up another joint committee to look into all issues involved regarding the notification of the flood plain zone (FZP) of river Markanda, encroachments made and action taken for the removal thereof, discharge of untreated domestic sewage or industrial effluent, operational efficacy of the sewage treatment plants/effluent treatment plants/common effluent treatment plants already set up, proposals for setting up of plants, dredging if any required, rejuvenation/remedial measures required and to submit its report within three months with suggestions for remedial action .” The next hearing will be held on July 18.