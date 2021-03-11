Former AAP councillor among 17 convicted of attack on HUDA team in 2015

Our Correspondent

Sanjay Yadav

Gurugram, April 29

The court of additional district and sessions judge Mona Singh on Thursday sentenced 17 people, including 10 women, to rigorous imprisonment of seven to 10 years for attacking the Haryana Urban Development Authority anti-encroachment team in 2015 and pelting it with stones.

Those convicted include former AAP councillor Nisha Singh, who was pronounced guilty of instigating the mob.

The court pronounced 17 people guilty saying, “No doubt, it is a serious lapse on the part of the accused to injure the public officers, there is no reason to believe that they cannot be reformed or rehabilitated and that they are likely to continue criminal acts of violence as would constitute a continuing threat to society.”

While 10 of the convicts have been sentenced to seven years of rigorous imprisonment and slapped a fine of Rs 10,000 each; the other seven have been given 10 years of rigorous imprisonment besides slapping them with a fine of Rs 20,000 each.

Besides Nisha Singh, Babita, Sushila, Ganga, Santra, Sudesh, Asha, Kusum and Ramkali were convicted.

Budhram, Ashok, Sonu, Chandram, Tejpal and Sandeep were convicted under the Explosives Act.

According to the police records, it was on May 15, 2015 that JE Rajpal and other teams of HUDA were getting the debris removed after demolition at Sector 47, Jhimar Basti.

It is alleged that advocate Khajan Singh, Pradeep Zaildar and councillor Nisha Singh instigated the crowd. The mob allegedly threw petrol bombs and LPG cylinders at the police teams. The duty magistrate and 15 other policemen were injured in the incident.