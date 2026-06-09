Former Australian cricketer Michael Clarke meets Haryana CM Saini

Former Australian cricket captain and World Cup winner Michael Clarke met Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini at Sant Kabir Kutir and discussed ways to develop cricket, channelise youth talent, and create more sporting engagement opportunities between India and Australia. The CM and Clarke also played cricket.

Advertisement

After the meeting, Clarke expressed delight at meeting the Chief Minister and lauded his passion for the game. “It was great meeting the Chief Minister. His love and passion for cricket are commendable. I bowled a ball to him and he hit it for six,” Clarke said with a smile.

Advertisement

Emphasising the importance of sporting ties between the two countries, Clarke said India and Australia share a strong relationship that can be further strengthened through sports and people-to-people exchanges.

Advertisement

“The relationship between India and Australia is extremely important. Haryana has produced some outstanding athletes and there is no shortage of sporting talent here. I believe the state has the potential to produce many more quality cricketers in the years to come,” he said.

Clarke also expressed his desire to spend more time in Haryana and contribute to the development of young cricketers. He said he wants to explore the possibility of establishing a cricket academy in the state in future. “I have been bringing young Australian players to India and would also like to create opportunities for young Indian players to visit Australia. Such exchanges can help young cricketers learn from different environments and gain valuable international exposure,” he said.

Advertisement

Welcoming Clarke, the CM said Haryana remains committed to strengthening its sporting ecosystem and providing young athletes with opportunities to excel at the highest level. He said interactions with internationally renowned sportspersons inspire aspiring athletes and contribute to sports growth in the state.