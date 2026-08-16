Former CM Hooda condemns Hansi, Ambala confrontations; announces protest

Former Chief Minister and Leader of the Opposition Bhupinder Hooda has strongly condemned alleged lathi-charge and confrontations that took place in Hansi and Ambala stating that the BJP has utterly failed to handle law and order issue.

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He also announced that the Congress is set to stage a major protest and demonstration on August 19 regarding the demand to regularise HKRN employees and address their other grievances. Senior party leaders, office bearers, MPs, MLAs, and the party workers will participate in the event.

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“Time and again, and in every location, the BJP government proves completely incapable of handling law-and-order issues and deliberately creates situations of confrontation. Had the government immediately arrested all the accused following the Hisar Dairy owner murder incident, such a situation would not have arisen in Hansi,” said Hooda while interacting with media persons in Gohana (Sonepat) on Sunday.

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He maintained that similarly, had prompt action been taken against those accused of running over people with a vehicle in Ambala, the situation there would not have deteriorated. However, the government failed to act with promptness and seriousness, leading to the confrontation, he alleged.

“The Congress demands that all employees engaged under the HKRN be regularised and that future recruitments be permanent rather than temporary,” he stated.

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Speaking on the issue of guest teachers, Hooda noted the court had ruled in favour of guest teachers, effectively endorsing the policy of the previous Congress government. “In light of this, the government should immediately regularise them and grant them the same benefits enjoyed by permanent employees. However, instead of doing so, the government is ignoring the court's verdict,” he said.

Commenting on the farmers' issue, the former chief minister stated that instead of trying to stop the farmers marching towards Delhi, the government should engage in dialogue with them. “Resorting to tactics that repeatedly halt farmers at the borders will not yield a solution, a resolution will only come from accepting their demands,” he pointed out.