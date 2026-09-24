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Home / Haryana / Former CM Hooda launches village outreach, announces decisive struggle

Former CM Hooda launches village outreach, announces decisive struggle

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:28 AM Sep 24, 2026 IST
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Former CM Bhupinder Hooda during the village outreach programme in Rohtak on Wednesday.
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Former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Wednesday launched his outreach campaign by touring nine villages under his Garhi Sampla-Kiloi Assembly constituency.

He received a warm welcome from residents during his visits. Addressing public meetings at different villages, Hooda sought people’s views on his future political course.

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Telling villagers that they were his “real strength”, the former CM said he wanted to begin a “decisive struggle” against the BJP across the state if they gave him their permission. The villagers responded by raising both hands in support.

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The villagers urged Hooda to travel across the state and not stop until the BJP was removed from power. He then thanked them for their support and enthusiasm and said the Congress was leaving behind the disappointment caused by its defeat in the 2024 elections and beginning a new political battle.

“We have been holding block-level workers’ meetings continuously after strengthening the organisation. However, I felt it was necessary to consult the people of my constituency once before deciding the future political course,” he said.

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Beginning his tour from Brahmanwas village, Hooda said the village had always extended its blessings and support to his family. He said his father and grandfather had also received affection and support from the villagers.

“After seeking their blessings here, I will first go across the constituency and then across the state, and will not stop until the Congress flag of victory is unfurled in Haryana,” he added.

Hooda visited Brahmanwas, Basantpur, Dhamar, Rithal, Kanhi, Jassia, Ghilaur Khurd and Ghilaur Kalan and addressed public meetings.

Hooda also alleged that the BJP had won the 2024 Assembly elections through electoral irregularities and said Rahul Gandhi had highlighted the issue with facts. The former CM said Rahul’s warning about ‘vote theft’ proved entirely accurate. “The deletion of 13 crore voters’ names under the guise of ‘SIR’ is evidence of this very authoritarianism. The institution entrusted with the responsibility of safeguarding democracy has now become a puppet of the ruling party, acting against the interests of the people. This is the darkest and most critical phase for Indian democracy,” he added.

“During the Congress tenure, Haryana ranked among the leading states in the country in per capita income, per capita investment and employment. The BJP government has pushed the state towards problems related to drugs, corruption and crime,” he added.

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