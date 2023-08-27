Former Congress MLA dies at 90

Tribune News Service

Hisar, August 26

Former Congress MLA Ran Singh Beniwal from the Bhattu Kalan Assembly segment in Fatehabad district dies at the age of 90. Beniwal was living with his daughter in Panchkula. The last rites will be performed at his native village.

Beniwal, hailing from Thuiyan village in Fatehabad district, had contested bypolls in 1980 on the Congress ticket and defeated Sampat Singh. He was again fielded by the Congress in the 1982 polls, but was defeated by Sampat Singh, who had contested as an Independent candidate. The Bhattu Kalan segment was abolished as the Assembly constituency seat in 2009 and was merged with the Fatehabad Assembly seat.

#Congress #Fatehabad #Hisar #Panchkula