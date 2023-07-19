Former dean in judicial custody

Gurugram, July 18
A city court has sent Dhirender Kaushik, dean of the pharmaceutical wing of Gurugram University, into judicial custody in connection with a sexual harassment case.
Kaushik was arrested on Monday. An assistant professor accused him of sexual exploitation on April 29.
As per the complainant, she was repeatedly abused and molesting since January this year. “The accused produced in a city court today was sent into judicial custody while the further probe is underway,” said Virender Vij, DCP, Traffic and Crime Against Women.
