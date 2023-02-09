Former DSP shoots self

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, February 8

A retired DSP committed suicide by shooting himself with his licensed revolver at his home here on Wednesday morning. The deceased, Samundar Singh (72), who retired from the Police services in 2009, lived in a residential society in Sector 86. The body was sent for postmortem in the Civil Hospital.

While the police have launched a probe into the incident, sources claim that the step was taken by Singh because of depression caused after a serious health issue that recently confronted him.