Former FM Capt Abhimanyu calls for restoring Hisar’s political significance

Tribune News Service

Hisar, November 11

Calling for ending the ‘vanvaas’ of the Hisar region in politics, former Finance Minister and senior BJP leader Capt Abhimanyu said today that he would work to ensure that Hisar regains political significance.

Abhimanyu organised a meeting of his workers from across the Hisar Lok Sabha segment on the occasion of Diwali here. He had lost the previous Assembly poll from Narnaund assembly segment in Hisar district.

Interacting with BJP workers at the event, he stated that Hisar used to have a place of significance not only in Haryana politics, but in national political as well. “It will be our endeavour that Hisar gets a prominent place in the state politics. We all should take a vow that we will strive to end the political ‘vanvaas’ of this region,” the former minister said.

Abhimanyu urged people to stay united irrespective of caste and community.

#BJP #Hisar