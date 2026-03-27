Former Haryana CM Hooda, AJL discharged in plot re-allotment case after HC verdict

The CBI Special Court, Haryana, on Friday discharged former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and Associated Journal Limited (AJL) in a plot re-allotment case.

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During a hearing in Panchkula, counsel for Hooda submitted the high court order dated February 25, which set aside the framing charges of against him and AJL. The bench held that the material on record did not even prima facie disclose the ingredients of the alleged offences. The high court said the re-allotment of the plot was unanimously ratified by the competent authority, had never been declared illegal by any court or tribunal, and had been fully implemented.

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The Enforcement Directorate (ED) case concerning the plot re-allotment will now come up for hearing on April 3. Hooda’s counsel, SPS Parmar, said, “Today, we submitted the high court order which led to the discharge of former CM Bhupinder Singh Hooda and AJL. As per the Supreme Court directions, the ED case will also be quashed following the discharge in the predicate offence.”