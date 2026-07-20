Former Haryana Congress MLA Rajpal Bhukhri dies after heart attack

Former Congress MLA Rajpal Bhukhri passed away on Monday morning after suffering a heart attack.

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The former Sadhaura MLA had reportedly returned after a morning walk and complained of chest pain. He was taken to a hospital, where doctors declared him dead.

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Bhukhri was elected MLA from the Sadhaura Assembly constituency of Yamunanagar district in 2009.

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Senior Congress leaders, including Kumari Selja and Randeep Singh Surjewala, expressed grief over the sudden demise of the party leader.

MP Kumari Selja said she was deeply saddened and shocked by the sudden demise of the senior Haryana Congress leader. She said Bhukhri's public life was defined by service to the people, dedication to the organisation and a steadfast commitment to Congress ideology.

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“The Congress has lost a dedicated colleague,” Selja said.