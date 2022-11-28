Former Haryana minister Avtar Singh Bhadana booked for fraud

PTI

Faridabad, November 28

Former Haryana minister Avtar Singh Bhadana has been booked for fraud based on a court order for allegedly cheating two brothers to the tune of Rs 5 crore in a property deal, police said on Monday.

Complainant Jawahar Bansal said he and his brother Kailash Bansal struck a Rs 5-crore deal with Bhadana, who was the minister for local self government for six months in 1988-89, to buy agricultural land.

A token amount of Rs 1 lakh was paid, Jawahar Bansal said.

However, during execution of the sale deed, the complainant said he learnt that the property was registered in the name of Kartar, the politician’s brother.

When the Bansals decided to back out of the deal, Bhadana assured them that he would get the ownership transferred to his name and sell the land only then.

The Bansal brothers then paid him Rs 2.5 crore each, their counsel Deepak Gera said.

Bhadana had signed an affidavit that he would not deposit the cheques in bank unless the land ownership was transferred to the Bansals. However, he violated this affidavit, Gera said.

Following the complaint, an FIR was registered against Bhadana under Sections 406 (criminal breach of trust), 420 (cheating) of the Indian Penal Code at Faridabad Central police station on Sunday.

“On court order, an FIR has been registered and probe is underway,” said Assistant Sub-Inspector Sunil Kumar, the investigating officer, said.