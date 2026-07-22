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Home / Haryana / Former Haryana minister Capt Yadav backs lawyers’ stir against Rewari SDM

Former Haryana minister Capt Yadav backs lawyers’ stir against Rewari SDM

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Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 10:47 PM Jul 22, 2026 IST
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Former Haryana minister Capt Ajay Singh Yadav addresses lawyers at the dharna site in Rewari. Tribune photo
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Former Haryana minister and senior Congress leader Capt Ajay Singh Yadav visited the local Mini-Secretariat on Tuesday, where members of the District Bar Association had been staging a protest demonstration against the local SDM.

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Extending support to the protesting lawyers, Capt Yadav said their demands were justified. He also called up the Deputy Commissioner and urged him to take immediate action on the grievances raised by the advocates.

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Meanwhile, representatives of various student organisations also met Capt Yadav and submitted a memorandum highlighting the recurring incidents of paper leaks, cancellation of examinations, and the uncertainty surrounding the future of lakhs of students.

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Speaking to the media, the former minister said the country’s youth today felt insecure due to frequent paper leaks and the cancellation of examinations and recruitments.

The Congress leader demanded the resignation of Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan, stating that he must accept moral responsibility for these repeated failures.

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Capt Yadav pointed out that Congress leader Rahul Gandhi has been continuously meeting students across the country and standing firmly with them in their struggle.

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