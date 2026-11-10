Former IAS officer Arun Gupta takes oath as HERC chairman

Newly appointed chairman of the Haryana Electricity Regulatory Commission (HERC), Arun Kumar Gupta, took the oath of office and secrecy at a ceremony held at Haryana Niwas on Tuesday.

Haryana Energy and Labour Minister Anil Vij administered the oath to him.

Gupta is a 1992-batch IAS officer of the Haryana cadre who retired last month. He has held important positions, including Principal Secretary to the Chief Minister of Haryana and Additional Chief Secretary, Finance Department.

Having also served as Secretary of the HERC and Managing Director of power utilities, he possesses extensive experience in the functioning of the Energy Department.

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The HERC plays an important role in ensuring transparency and efficiency in the state’s power sector and safeguarding consumer interests. The commission works towards determining electricity tariffs, improving the quality of power supply, protecting consumer rights and promoting renewable energy. Its objective is to ensure an effective regulatory framework that promotes the balanced development of the power sector while providing consumers with reliable and quality electricity services.