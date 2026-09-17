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Home / Haryana / Former INLD MLA Dilbag Singh seeks security amid gangster threats to 80 associates

Former INLD MLA Dilbag Singh seeks security amid gangster threats to 80 associates

Dilbag Singh meets SP Kamaldeep Goyal, raises concern over threats, urging the police to take strict action against those involved

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Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 08:47 PM Sep 17, 2026 IST
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Former INLD MLA Dilbag Singh speaking with media persons at his office in Yamunanagar on Thursday. Tribune Photo
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Former INLD MLA from Yamunanagar Dilbag Singh has sought security from the Superintendent of Police, claiming that around 80 people known to him have received threats from gangsters.

Dilbag Singh, along with his supporters, met SP Kamaldeep Goyal at his office in Yamunanagar on Thursday and raised concerns over the alleged threats, urging the police to take strict action against those involved.

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He said the situation had created a sense of insecurity among people in the district and that timely police intervention was necessary to prevent any untoward incident.

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The demand for security comes in the wake of the murder of 65-year-old Harbhajan Singh, who was shot dead outside a gym in Model Town, Yamunanagar, on September 3.

The incident has raised concerns about the safety of businessmen and other prominent persons in the area. The police have so far arrested several persons in connection with the murder.

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SP Kamaldeep Goyal said former MLA Dilbag Singh and some other persons met him on Thursday. He said he had assured Singh that every possible effort was being made to crack the murder case of Harbhajan Singh.

He further said that five people had been provided security after receiving threats following the murder. “The investigation into the case is progressing and the Haryana Police are making every possible effort to crack the case,” SP Kamaldeep Goyal said.

He said all aspects of the case, ranging from possible international connections to local-level links, were being investigated. “The police are examining various leads and gathering information from different sources as part of the probe,” the SP said.

Regarding the threats, the SP said some people had received threats after the murder. “Following directions from the police headquarters, their threat assessment is being carried out. Based on the assessment, security cover has so far been provided to five people,” the SP said.

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