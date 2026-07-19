DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
AI Logo
Register now for Tribune AI Learning Camp
A comprehensive AI Certification Course
Enroll Now
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM FIFA World Cup 2026 Games Explainers Defence Gen Z Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Entertainment UPSC
Home / Haryana / Ex-Kurukshetra varsity Registrar demands Rogi Kalyan Samitis at KCGMC, Civil Hospital

Ex-Kurukshetra varsity Registrar demands Rogi Kalyan Samitis at KCGMC, Civil Hospital

Says formation of committees mandatory as per NHM, Haryana Government's instructions

article_Author
Parveen Arora
Tribune News Service
Karnal, Updated At : 03:51 PM Jul 19, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
KCGMC and the Civil Hospital cater to lakhs of patients annually from Karnal and adjoining districts of Haryana and UP.
Advertisement

Social activist and retired Assistant Registrar of Kurukshetra University Davinder Sachdeva has demanded the district administration to constitute Rogi Kalyan Samitis (RKS) at the Kalpana Chawla Government Medical College (KCGMC) and the District Civil Hospital. He has written a letter to Deputy Commissioner Anand Kumar Sharma, urging immediate constitution of the samitis for the welfare of patients.

Advertisement

In his letter, Sachdeva pointed out that as per National Health Mission (NHM) guidelines and the instructions of the Haryana Government, formation of RKS for every government health institution was mandatory for redressal of patient grievances.

Advertisement

“KCGMC and the District Civil Hospital are major health care institutions in the district, catering to lakhs of patients annually from Karnal and adjoining districts of Haryana and UP. Patients at this institute face numerous day-to-day difficulties regarding facilities, cleanliness, availability of medicines, lab tests, X-ray, ultrasound, MRI, referrals and grievance redressal,” said Sachdeva, adding that an attempt was made to constitute a committee at KCGMC but it could not materialise.

Advertisement

He further said he had earlier raised the issue with the authorities at KCGMC, and they informed him that the hospital administration has already constituted a committee in 2025. However, he said the committee could not serve as a substitute for the RKS, which was a separate statutory body meant to look after patient welfare and hospital management.

He proposed that the DC be appointed chairman of the committee and MLA Karnal take charge as its vice chairman. “There should be regular monthly meetings to review patient facilities, cleanliness, availability of medicines, functioning of labs and redressal of grievances from both hospitals," added Sachdeva.

Advertisement

"Besides, the RKS will pay special attention to welfare of leprosy patients, Bal Bhavan and old age home inmates referred to the hospitals, and monitor referral cases and ensure transparency and avoid unnecessary referrals. It will also look after the proper distribution of medicine to patients," he suggested. An official of the KCGMC said the institution already had a Hospital Welfare Committee, which regularly held meetings to resolve the issues of patients.

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

THE TRIBUNE, India’s oldest, daily English-language newspaper, was first published on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan), and save for 40 days in the immediate aftermath of Partition, has come out every day over the last 145 years. THE TRIBUNE was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist of the time. The newspaper is run by a five-member Trust, which is chaired by Shri N N Vohra, former Governor of J&K State (2008-2018); as well as Justice S S Sodhi, former Chief Justice of the Allahabad High Court; Shri Gurbachan Jagat, former Governor of Manipur; Lt Gen. Shamsher Singh Mehta, former Western Army Commander; Shri Paramjit Singh Patwalia, Senior Advocate in the Supreme Court.

THE TRIBUNE is free, objective, and independent. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language, are the hallmarks of the paper.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts