Former Mayor alleges corruption in party-run Panipat municipal body

Tribune News Service

Mukesh Tandon

Panipat, August 27

Former Mayor and BJP leader Bhupender Singh today alleged high-level corruption in the name of correction in property tax and subdivision of properties in the Model Town area.

He alleged that MC officials, especially the Deputy Municipal Commissioner (DMC), effected subdivision of properties without any government approval. Officials caused a revenue loss worth crores to the MC by correcting property tax bills, especially those relating to commercial properties.

DMC Jitender Kumar, however, refuted the allegations and termed these as “baseless”. He said whatever he was doing using his official login-ID had a proper record at the ULB headquarters and that it was also monitored by the higher officials time to time. All allegations of irregularities in subdivision of properties and correction of property tax were baseless, he said.

Interacting with mediapersons today, Bhupender Singh said he would meet Mayor Avneet Kaur on Monday to handover various documents to her for a detailed inquiry into the matter.

He said the state government had banned subdivision of properties and no one could change their status without approval from the higher authorities in the Model Town area. However, in the Panipat MC, the subdivision of properties situated in the Model Town area was being done by the officials illegally using official login ID without any file or any record, he alleged.

He alleged that DMC Jitender Kumar, in connivance with a JE and some clerks, was doing subdivision of properties without taking any approval from the higher authorities.

Showing documents of some properties, he said all these properties had been divided and got registered after getting NDC (no dues certificate) from MC officials.

Citing a case, he said the DMC approved a property in Jyoti Colony (an unauthorised settlement on HSVP land) and converted that into commercial property and generated its new property ID too. The property tax bill of Rs 9,20,295 in the case was settled by officials for only Rs 5,760, he alleged.

Citing some more cases, Bhupender Singh demanded a Vigilance inquiry against the DMC and other officials.