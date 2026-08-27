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Home / Haryana / Former Meham MLA Bali Pahalwan, 6 others held guilty in 15-year-old murder case

Former Meham MLA Bali Pahalwan, 6 others held guilty in 15-year-old murder case

Court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on Thursday

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 11:06 AM Aug 27, 2026 IST
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Bali Pehalwan (extreme right).
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A local court of the Additional District and Sessions Judge on Wednesday held two-time former INLD MLA from Meham, Balbir Singh, alias Bali Pahalwan, and six others, all residents of Mokhra village, guilty in a 15-year-old murder case. The court will hear arguments on the quantum of sentence on Thursday.

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The case dates back to May 2011, when a clash broke out between two groups at the Kalanaur grain market. Vishnu Ram of Nigana village suffered a gunshot injury during the violence and later succumbed to his injuries. Several others were also injured in the clash.

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“Following a complaint by a relative of Vishnu Ram, the police registered an FIR against 19 people, including Bali Pahalwan, charging them with murder, attempt to murder, criminal conspiracy and offences under the Arms Act. Of the 19 accused, seven have now been convicted in the murder case. Some of the accused died during the prolonged trial, while others were acquitted by the court,” sources said.

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The case drew nationwide attention when the police attempted to arrest Bali Pahalwan, but armed residents of his native Mokhra village resisted the action, with a large number of his supporters gathering there.

“Bali Pahalwan later surrendered before then Rohtak Range IGP V. Kamaraja in 2011. He remained in jail for several years before being granted bail,” the sources added.

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