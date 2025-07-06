DT
Home / Haryana / Former minister condemns vandalism of Nehru’s statue

Former minister condemns vandalism of Nehru’s statue

Tribune News Service
Rewari, Updated At : 03:34 AM Jul 06, 2025 IST
Former minister and senior Congress leader Capt Ajay Singh Yadav has condemned the incident in which anti-social elements threw blue paint on the statue of India’s first Prime Minister, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru, in Faridabad.

Calling it a deliberate act of disrespect, Yadav urged the district administration and the state government to swiftly identify those responsible and initiate strict legal action. “It is shameful that such acts are being repeated and yet no preventive measures are in place,” he said. He criticised the state government for failing to maintain law and order, saying, “The BJP government keeps boasting about Smart Cities, but there is not even a CCTV camera installed at key intersections in Faridabad. This raises serious questions about the city’s safety and administrative preparedness,” he added.

Yadav drew a comparison to past incidents, noting that earlier such anti-social acts were targeting Dr BR Ambedkar, but now Jawaharlal Nehru is being targeted by them. “This is not just an attack on a statue but an insult to the ideals and legacy of a man who laid the foundation of modern India,” he remarked.

Highlighting Nehru’s contributions, Yadav said, “As India’s first Prime Minister, Nehru built the framework for a self-reliant, progressive nation, introduced five-year plans, and was instrumental in shaping India’s foreign policy.

