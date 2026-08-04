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Home / Haryana / Former minister holds meet with BJP leaders in Jhajjar

Former minister holds meet with BJP leaders in Jhajjar

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Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 10:18 PM Aug 04, 2026 IST
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Former minister Krishan Murti Hooda being welcomed by BJP leader Sanjay Kablana in Jhajjar.
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Former Haryana Minister and senior BJP leader Krishan Murti Hooda visited Jhajjar, where he met party leaders and discussed strategies to further strengthen the organisation. He also interacted with farmers to understand their concerns and gather their feedback.

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On reaching Jhajjar, Krishan Murti was welcomed by BJP leader Sanjay Kablana, who contested the 2024 Assembly elections from Beri. The two leaders discussed various issues, exchanged views and deliberated on future party activities.

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“During my visit, I interacted with farmers who shared their problems and valuable suggestions with me. I am compiling all these issues and suggestions. Some matters are related to the Central Government, while others fall under the jurisdiction of the State Government. I will submit a detailed report to Union Agriculture Minister Shivraj Singh Chouhan and Haryana Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini so that appropriate action can be taken,” said Krishan Murti Hooda.

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The former minister said the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Samman Nidhi (PM-KISAN) scheme has emerged as an important source of financial support for farmers. “I will request Prime Minister Narendra Modi to consider increasing the financial assistance under the scheme to provide greater benefits to the farming community,” he added.

Krishan Murti further said CM Saini is continuously working towards improving the economic condition of farmers and achieving the goal of doubling their income through various welfare schemes and initiatives.

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Earlier, the former minister visited the residence of Vivek Chand Sharma, former Vice-Chancellor of Maharshi Dayanand University, Rohtak, to offer condolences to the bereaved family on his demise.

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