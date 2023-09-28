Former minister Jagdish Yadav joins Congress

Chandigarh, September 27
Former minister Jagdish Yadav today quit the BJP, along with his supporters, and joined the Congress in the presence of former CM and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda at a programme in Delhi.
Yadav claimed that every section of the state was fed up with the policies of the BJP-JJP government.
Besides Yadav, Suraj Mann, Haryana BJP executive member in-charge of Palwal and former district president of BJP Yuva Morcha, and Multani singer Rajkumar Chand also joined the Congress.
State Congress president Udai Bhan welcomed the leaders, claiming that the party was continuously expanding. Hooda said Yadav joining the Congress would further strengthen the party in the Ahirwal region of the state. He said over 30 former MLAs and ministers had left other parties to join the Congress and outreach programmes were getting public support everywhere.
