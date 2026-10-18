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Home / Haryana / Former minister meets Hooda; flags farmers’ distress, law & order issues in Haryana

Former minister meets Hooda; flags farmers’ distress, law & order issues in Haryana

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Ravinder Saini
Tribune News Service
Rohtak, Updated At : 02:23 AM Oct 18, 2026 IST
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Former Home Minister Subhash Batra with former Chief Minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda in Delhi.
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Former Haryana Home Minister Subhash Batra met former Chief Minister and Leader of Opposition Bhupinder Singh Hooda on Saturday, raising concerns over farmers’ distress, crop damage caused by recent rainfall and the deteriorating law and order situation in the state.

During the meeting, Batra expressed concern over the difficulties faced by paddy and bajra farmers in selling their produce at the minimum support price (MSP) across the state. Referring to crop damage caused by recent rainfall, he said farmers were already grappling with multiple agricultural challenges and that weather-related losses could further worsen their financial distress.

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“The BJP government claims to be procuring every grain of farmers’ produce at the minimum support price (MSP), but farmers across the state are struggling to sell their crops. They are holding daily protests to draw the government’s attention to their plight, yet their grievances remain unaddressed. It appears that farmers have been left to fend for themselves,” Batra said, demanding that the government ensure the procurement of farmers’ entire produce.

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The former Home Minister also criticised the BJP-led state government over the law and order situation, alleging that incidents of theft, robbery and looting continued to be reported across Haryana. He accused the government of failing to effectively curb criminal activities and called for concrete measures to strengthen public safety.

“Maintaining law and order is a fundamental responsibility of the government, and citizens must feel secure in their daily lives,” Batra said, urging the state government to take effective action against crime and restore public confidence in the administration.

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The meeting also covered various aspects of Haryana’s political situation, alongside discussions on farmers’ distress and governance-related concerns.

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