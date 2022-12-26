Former minister raises land acquisition issue in Rohtak

Tribune News Service

Rohtak, December 25

Former minister and senior Congress leader Krishanmurti Hooda, today organised a public meeting in Bohar village here and targeted the previous government of his own party by raising the issue of land acquisition in seven villages falling under the Kiloi-Garhi Sampla Assembly segment.

“Fertile land of Bohar, Garhi Bohar, Majra, Baliyana, Kalawar, Pehrawar, Kheri Sadh and Naunand villages was acquired during the nine-year (2005-2014) tenure of the then Congress government in the state for development works but these were not used for the purposes,” alleged Krishanmurti while addressing the gathering.

He said farmers of some villages in the Kiloi-Garhi Sampla Assembly segment had been facing scarcity of irrigation water but the then Congress government failed to redress their grievance.