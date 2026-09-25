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Home / Haryana / Ex-minister Sampat questions use of public resources for ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan’ in Haryana

Ex-minister Sampat questions use of public resources for ‘Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan’ in Haryana

Singh says government should prioritise employment generation, poverty reduction, public services and economic development over what he describes as ceremonial programmes

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Deepender Deswal
Tribune News Service
Hisar, Updated At : 12:21 PM Sep 25, 2026 IST
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INLD leader Sampat Singh. File Photo
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Senior INLD leader and former minister Sampat Singh has criticised the government's month-long 'Seva Sankalp Abhiyaan', alleging that public money and administrative machinery are being used for publicity instead of addressing issues such as unemployment and inflation.

Singh alleged that activities being presented as public service were turning into exercises in political promotion. He questioned the involvement of government departments, local bodies and educational institutions in organising events associated with the campaign.

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He alleged that administrative machinery at various levels was being deployed for the celebrations and that government institutions were expected to participate in the programmes. He also questioned the use of public funds and resources for rallies, publicity material and large cutouts when the government was facing pressing economic and employment-related challenges.

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“The resources being spent on such activities should instead be used to provide relief to households facing rising living costs,” he said.

Singh alleged that the celebrations were also diverting attention from issues such as unemployment, inflation and public health infrastructure. According to him, the government should focus on creating sustainable employment, strengthening public institutions and delivering tangible development rather than organising elaborate publicity events.

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The former minister said resources being mobilised for the celebrations could instead be directed towards employment generation and livelihood support for unemployed families. He also demanded accountability in the use of public funds.

Referring to the symbolism associated with lighting lamps and clapping during public programmes, Singh said such activities would not address the livelihood concerns of unemployed youth.

He also referred to the economic difficulties facing households, including rising prices, and raised concerns about what he described as a 0.4 per cent tax on UPI transactions above Rs 2,000.

He further referred to the geopolitical situation surrounding the Hormuz and Red Sea routes, saying disruptions in these regions could affect supply chains and add to economic pressures.

Singh said the government should prioritise employment generation, poverty reduction, public services and economic development over what he described as ceremonial programmes.

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