Former minister targets BJP over Rohtak’s civic woes, threatens stir

Former Haryana Home Minister and senior Congress leader Subhash Batra on Sunday launched a scathing attack on the BJP government over the alleged deterioration of civic amenities, including traffic congestion and inadequate parking facilities, warning that he would launch a campaign to press for their resolution.

To ease traffic jams around the court complex, Batra suggested developing a public parking facility on over 2.5 acres of land at the Deputy Commissioner’s residence near the court complex. He also raised concerns over law and order, extortion, unemployment and drinking water shortages, announcing that a memorandum would soon be submitted to the Governor and the Chief Minister, seeking solutions to these issues.

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He flagged traffic congestion and other issues at a meeting of civil society representatives convened by him.

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“The lack of adequate parking facilities for lawyers and visitors to the court complex leads to traffic jams on nearby roads, causing inconvenience to the general public as well. The possibility of developing over 2.5 acres of land at the DC’s residence into a public parking facility should be explored, as residential accommodation for the DC is also available in the Officers’ Colony. Hence, I urge the administration to consider making better use of the land,” said Batra.

The former minister said a delegation would soon submit a memorandum to the Governor and the Chief Minister, highlighting issues related to traffic management, parking, drinking water supply and law and order in Rohtak. He added that if effective steps were not taken to address these problems, the issue would be raised in the public interest.

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“The government’s responsibility is not limited to making announcements; it must also ensure the provision of essential services and resolve public grievances. If basic facilities such as traffic management, drinking water and security remain inadequate, the government’s claims of development will inevitably come under scrutiny,” he said.

Rohtak Bar Council president Har Swaroop, former Bar presidents Lokender Singh Phogat and Arvind Sheoran, Congress leader Surajmal Kiloi, former Deputy Mayor Anil Kumar, former municipal councillors Krishan Sehrawat and Gulshan Ishpuniyani, Karan Narang, advocate Sushil Juneja and Surajmal Roz were among those present at the meeting.