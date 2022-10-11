Former MLA joins BJP

PTI

Chandigarh, October 10

Former MLA from Shahbad Anil Dhantori, who recently quit the Congress, joined the ruling BJP in Haryana today.

Dhantori, who was an MLA from 2009 to 2014, joined the BJP in the presence of Chief Minister Manohar Lal Khattar and other leaders of the party.

Later, when asked by reporters about some JJP members complaining that pictures of their leaders have not been give space in posters put up as part of the Adampur bypoll campaign, Khattar said some BJP leaders at the local level might have put up the posters.