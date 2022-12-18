Former president of HSGMC resigns from ad hoc committee

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, December 17

Former president of the Haryana Sikh Gurdwara Management Committee (HSGMC), Jagdish Singh Jhinda, who was nominated as member of new ad hoc HSGMC panel among 38 other members by the Haryana Government, on December 1, resigned from its membership on Saturday.

In his resignation sent to the Governor, Jhinda stated, “I was appointed one of the 38 members of the HSGMC. I wish to resign willingly without any kind of pressure from its membership.”

At a press conference held in Yamunanagar today, Jhinda alleged that the state government had ignored community leaders, who had struggled for the formation of the separate committee for Haryana. He said the government had accommodated its loyalists in ad hoc committee of the HSGMC.

“Only four members, who were part of this struggle, and four others, who were members of the panel in 2014, have been nominated to the ad-hoc committee. The rest of the members are new,” alleged Jhinda.

He said he felt hurt with this decision of the government and was under pressure from the sangat (Sikh community) that he should not be part of this government panel.

“I was being questioned whether I am standing with the government or with the sangat. I cannot go against sangat. Therefore, I resigned from the membership,” said Jhinda.