Former sarpanch allegedly beaten to death by son in Hisar over property dispute

A 65-year-old former sarpanch of Kharia village, Hawa Singh, was allegedly killed by his son in a property dispute at his residence in Chandan Nagar locality of Hisar town on Monday.

The Balsamand police reached the spot, took custody of the body and initiated an investigation. The police are examining the circumstances surrounding the death and questioning family members. The exact cause of death and nature of the injuries are expected to become clear after the postmortem examination.

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According to preliminary information, Hawa Singh had been living alone at his house in Chandan Nagar. He had reportedly been living separately from his wife and sons due to a long-standing domestic dispute.

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Sources said Hawa Singh’s son, Bablu, allegedly reached the house with some aides. An argument broke out between the father and son, during which Bablu allegedly hit Hawa Singh on the head with an iron rod. Hawa Singh died in the attack.

Bablu was also reportedly injured during the altercation and later went to a private hospital for treatment.

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Hawa Singh had served as the sarpanch of Kharia village in 2006.