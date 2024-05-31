Former sarpanch burnt alive as car catches fire

Kaithal, May 30
A former sarpanch, who was in his 50s, was charred to death as his car caught fire in Kalayat today. The reason behind the fire is yet to be determined.
The deceased has been identified as Ramesh Kumar of Balu village. His car was parked outside the cremation ground behind the Kalayat bus stand.
The police said that Ramesh was sitting in the car and was waiting for someone when the car caught fire.
As the central locking system got jammed, Ramesh was unable to get out. He died on the spot. A police team and fire brigade arrived and extinguished the fire.
