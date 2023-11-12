Former sarpanch nabbed in land compensation scam

Gurugram, November 11
The Nuh police arrested a former sarpanch for his alleged involvement in a 25-crore compensation scam reported from the Tauru block.
The suspects have been identified as former sarpanch Ramzan, succeeding elected woman sarpanch Khatuni Begum and present sarpanch Deen Mohammad.
The suspects allegedly embezzled around Rs 25 crore of compensation amount granted for the land acquisition of Gram Panchayat of Rozka Meo in the Indri Section of Nuh. He was produced in a local court, which sent him on a four-day police remand.
According to the police, names of other suspects, including many government officials, will be revealed during the interrogation. Over 20 acres of land of Gram Panchayat of Rozka Meo was acquired by the Haryana State Industrial Infrastructure Development Corporation (HSIDC).
The then Sarpanch, Ramzan, in connivance with officials of several departments, transferred the compensation amount of Rs 24 crore 27 lakh 90 thousand 726 to various bank accounts, along with the accounts of different firms. Hefty withdrawals were also carried out by the accused.
Following this, the local residents moved to the CM window, and a case was registered against Ramzan, Khatuni Begum and Deen Mohammad, among others on November 5.
All of them went missing after the case was registered. The police teams conducted raids and managed to nab Ramzan.
