Former shooting coach declared proclaimed offender

A Faridabad court has declared former national shooting coach Ankush Bhardwaj, accused of sexually assaulting a 17-year-old national-level shooter, a proclaimed offender for failing to join the police investigation despite directions from the Supreme Court.

An FIR under Sections 6 of the POCSO Act and 351(2) of the BNS was registered against Bhardwaj, a resident of Mohali, at the Women Police Station, NIT, on January 6.

According to the police, the Supreme Court had granted him interim protection from arrest on April 27, directing him to appear before the investigating officer on April 29 and cooperate with the probe. However, he allegedly failed to comply with the directions. His interim relief was subsequently cancelled.

The police approached the court, citing his continued absence and failure to participate in the probe. Accepting the request, the court declared him a proclaimed offender.

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A senior police officer said the court had also directed the SHO concerned to obtain details of the accused’s assets to initiate attachment proceedings. According to the complaint, the alleged incident took place on December 16, 2025, during a national-level shooting event at Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges in Delhi. The coach allegedly called the victim to a hotel in Surajkund, Faridabad, on the pretext of discussing her performance and sexually assaulted her. — OC