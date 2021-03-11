Former student held for threatening school chairman as Lawrence Bishnoi’s gang member

Tribune News Service

Gurugram, June 7

Gurugram police have nabbed a former student of a private school for allegedly making a threat call to the school chairman posing as a Lawrence Bishnoi gang member. The mobile phone used in the crime was also recovered.

The accused, identified as 20-year-old Pinku, alias Golu, a resident of village Bas Kushla, was upset for failing in class X at this Farukhnagar School.

During interrogation, the accused said that in 2019, he failed in Class 10 exams. So, he had a grudge against the principal."

"The accused had planned to threaten the principal of the school and as per the plan, he called the complainant from a virtual number and threatened to kidnap and kill him in the name of gangster Lawrence Bishnoi," Preet Pal Sangwan, ACP (crime) said.

On June 3, Guru Dronacharya School Bhangrola chairman JP Yadav filed a police complaint.

A case had been registered in this regard under Section 506 of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at the Farrukhnagar police station.