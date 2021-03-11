Former student threatens school chairman, held in Gurugram

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, June 7

The Gurugram police nabbed a former student of a school for allegedly threatening to kidnap the school chairman using Lawrence Bishnoi gang’s name.

He was upset as he had failed when he was in class X at this school in Bhangrola. The mobile phone used in the crime was also seized. The police said the arrested accused has been identified as 20-year-old Pinku alias Golu, a resident of Bas Kushla village. The accused confessed that in 2019, he was studying in class X in the school and had failed. Ever since, he nursed a grudge against the school chairman-cum-principal and planned to threaten him.

On June 3, JP Yadav, chairman of Guru Dronacharya School, Bhangrola, filed a complaint that he received a call on his mobile phone. The caller claimed that he is a member of the Lawrence Bishnoi gang. He would kidnap and kill him. An FIR was registered at Farrukhnagar police station and the case was assigned to crime unit, sector 31.“The accused was unhappy with his result. He called the chairman of the school from a virtual number and threatened to kidnap and kill him. ,” said the ACP, crime.