DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Advertise with us Classifieds
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM Explainers Defence Photo Gallery Cricket Simply Punjab Simply Haryana
Home / Haryana / Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan attends felicitation ceremony for woman wrestler in Charkhi Dadri

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan attends felicitation ceremony for woman wrestler in Charkhi Dadri

Charkhi Dadri happens to be the home district of Olympian and now a Congress MLA from Julana Vinesh Phogat, who was among wrestlers to lead a protest against Singh
article_Author
PTI
Chandigarh, Updated At : 09:44 PM Jul 06, 2025 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh. Tribune file
Advertisement

Former WFI chief Brij Bhushan Sharan Singh on Sunday attended a felicitation ceremony for a woman wrestler in Haryana despite opposition from some khap panchyats.

Advertisement

Singh attended the event in Bond Kalan village in Charkhi Dadri district where wrestler Rachna Parmar was felicitated. Rachna had recently won a gold in the women’s 43kg category at the Under-17 Asian Wrestling Championships in Vietnam.

Charkhi Dadri happens to be the home district of Olympian and now a Congress MLA from Julana Vinesh Phogat, who was among wrestlers to lead a protest against Singh.

Advertisement

The representatives of some Khap panchayats opposed Singh’s visit on the grounds that he faced charges of sexual harassment by women wrestlers.

The matter is still in court.

Advertisement

Asked that some khaps and farmers outfits have opposed his visit, Singh replied, “What I have to do with this.”

Singh while speaking at the event hoped that the country’s first Olympic gold in wrestling will be won by an athlete from the state of Haryana.

Vinesh Phogat came close winning a gold at Paris Olympics but was disqualified hours before the 50kg final for being overweight.

“India is home to many sports, we also win medals. But people of the country always hope that wrestling will get a medal for the nation. We will win a gold medal and it will come from Haryana,” Singh said.

“We will give this responsibility to Yogeshwar Dutt.

BJP leader Dutt had won a bronze at 2012 London Olympics. He has coached Tokyo Games bronze winner Bajrang Punia in the past. PTI

Advertisement
Tags :
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts