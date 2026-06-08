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Home / Haryana / Fortitude rewarded: Rs 6.37 crore earmarked for grand heritage makeover of Mahendragarh Fort

Fortitude rewarded: Rs 6.37 crore earmarked for grand heritage makeover of Mahendragarh Fort

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Sunit Dhawan
Tribune News Service
Mahendragarh, Updated At : 02:30 AM Jun 08, 2026 IST
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The entrance to the historic Kanod Fort in Mahendragarh. TRIBUNE PHOTO
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Finally, the historic Kanod Fort (also known as Mahendragarh Fort), which has been facing neglect for a long time, is set to be revived and transformed into a heritage tourism destination.

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An amount of Rs 6.37 crore has been earmarked for restoration and revival of the fort after it was designated a state-protected monument to safeguard its archaeological and historical value.

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The fort is a key node in the Madhogarh-Mahendragarh-Narnaul-Rewari Heritage Circuit, with concurrent restoration of nearby sites like Madhogarh Fort, Chhatta Rai Bal Mukund Das and Mirza Ali Jaan Baoli also being carried out.

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The Kanod Fort revival project envisages the construction of heritage rooms, green pathways, park, restaurant, art gallery and open-air theatre, besides structural upgrades, including the repair of crumbling walls, courtyards and rooftops.

Original materials like marble and lime-mortar will be utilised to maintain authenticity. Removal of wild vegetation and debris that restricts public access will also be done as part of the project.

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“The project has been initiated and a team of officials and experts recently visited the site to assess the current position and chalk out the plan of action,” stated Mahendragarh SDM Yogesh Saini.

Residents say that restoration of the fort, which is a heritage monument, is long overdue as it is covered with wild growth and has became a safe haven for drug addicts and stray animals.

“The state government had initiated work to preserve the fort between 2014-19. However, the work got stalled during the Covid-induced lockdown. We have now heard that the project to revive the fort is getting resumed, which is a welcome move. The residents are ready to help/assist the authorities concerned in whatever way they deem fit,” said Amit Mishra, a social activist and president of the local youth club.

The fort, located in the heart of Mahendragarh town, was built by the Maratha ruler Tatya Tope and originally named Kanod Fort after the Kanodia Brahmins settled in the area.

It was renamed as Mohindergarh Fort by Maharaja Narinder Singh of Patiala after his son Mohinder Singh in 1861, following which the town assumed the name Mohindergarh and subsequently Mahendergarh or Mahendragarh. However, over the years, the fort lost its royalty and was reduced to a dilapidated structure and has been lying in a state of neglect and disrepair.

Wild growth has covered the entire premises and there is no provision of even the basic amenities for the visitors.

Residents lament that the fort has become a safe haven for gamblers, drug addicts and criminal elements, while common residents do not dare to enter the premises, especially after it gets dark.

They point out that the fort has housed the district jail and various government offices for a long time, but shifting of the government offices at the Mini-Secretariat and judicial complex rendered the fort abandoned.

The residents say conserving the historic fort and developing it as a tourist spot will not only give a new identity to the town, but also generate multiple work opportunities for the local youth.

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