icon
DT
PT
Subscribe To Print Edition About The Tribune Code Of Ethics Download App Careers Advertise with us Classifieds
GenZ Speak Up !
Add Tribune As Your Trusted Source
search-icon-img
search-icon-img
Advertisement
PREMIUM IPL 2026Games Explainers Defence GenZ Speak Up ! Cricket The Great Game Simply Punjab Simply Haryana UPSC
Home / Haryana / Foundation laid for affordable medicine centre in Yamunanagar

Foundation laid for affordable medicine centre in Yamunanagar

AMRIT Pharmacy to offer medicines at 50-70% discount

article_Author
Shiv Kumar Sharma
Tribune News Service
Yamunanagar, Updated At : 04:00 AM Jun 01, 2026 IST
  • fb
  • twitter
  • whatsapp
  • whatsapp
featured-img featured-img
Patients and attendants wait in a queue at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital in Yamunanagar.
Advertisement

In a significant step towards enhancing affordable healthcare, an ‘Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment’ (AMRIT) Pharmacy Centre will soon be established at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar. The initiative aims to improve access to essential medicines and reduce the financial burden on patients.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini laid the foundation stone of the AMRIT Pharmacy Centre through virtual mode on Friday at the civil hospital in Yamunanagar, along with similar facilities at other hospitals across the state. Once operational, the centre will provide a wide range of medicines and medical implants at subsidised rates, benefiting thousands of patients who visit the hospital every month.

Advertisement

The civil hospital caters to a substantial patient load, recording around 40,000 out-patient department (OPD) visits every month, while nearly 7,000 patients avail themselves of pharmacy-related services. On average, 2,000 to 2,200 patients visit the hospital daily.

Advertisement

The AMRIT Pharmacy Centre will ensure the availability of essential medicines under one roof at prices 50 to 70 per cent lower than prevailing market rates. These will include medicines for critical illnesses such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and other chronic conditions, which are often expensive.

Such centres are already operational at premier institutions, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The government has now decided to expand the facility to district-level hospitals. As part of this initiative, AMRIT Pharmacy Centres will be established at selected government hospitals across the state, including Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, to strengthen public healthcare delivery and reduce financial burden on patients.

Advertisement

At present, the hospital also houses a Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendra. In cases where medicines are unavailable in the hospital pharmacy, patients are advised to purchase them from the Janaushadhi Kendra. However, with the introduction of the AMRIT Pharmacy Centre, access to affordable medicines is expected to become more streamlined and convenient.

Doctors have also been advised to prescribe medicines only by their generic (salt) names in clear and legible handwriting. Patients can obtain these medicines free of cost from the hospital pharmacy, subject to availability, or purchase them from Janaushadhi Kendras when required.

Dr Divya Mangla, Officiating Civil Surgeon, Yamunanagar, said the foundation stone of the centre was laid by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini through virtual mode on Friday. During the same programme, the Chief Minister also inaugurated several other healthcare-related projects across the state. Events were organised at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar; Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital, Jagadhri; and Community Health Centre, Bilaspur. Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora attended the event at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital as the chief guest.

“The initiative to establish the AMRIT Pharmacy Centre and other healthcare projects will significantly improve patient care and help reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for patients,” said Dr Mangla.

Social worker Anil Kumar welcomed the move, saying, “The introduction of the AMRIT Pharmacy Centre marks a significant step towards making healthcare more affordable and accessible. With a large number of patients depending on government hospitals, the initiative is expected to provide major relief and further strengthen accessible, affordable and quality healthcare services in Yamunanagar district.”

Read what others can’t with The Tribune Premium

Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement
Advertisement

The Tribune, now published from Chandigarh, started publication on February 2, 1881, in Lahore (now in Pakistan). It was started by Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia, a public-spirited philanthropist, and is run by a trust comprising five eminent persons as trustees.

The Tribune, the largest selling English daily in North India, publishes news and views without any bias or prejudice of any kind. Restraint and moderation, rather than agitational language and partisanship, are the hallmarks of the newspaper. It is an independent newspaper in the real sense of the term.

The Tribune has two sister publications, Punjabi Tribune (in Punjabi) and Dainik Tribune (in Hindi).

Remembering Sardar Dyal Singh Majithia

Copyright © The Tribune Trust, 2024
Designed and developed by : sortd
tlbr_img1 Classifieds tlbr_img2 Videos tlbr_img3 Premium tlbr_img4 E-Paper tlbr_img5 Shorts