Foundation laid for affordable medicine centre in Yamunanagar

In a significant step towards enhancing affordable healthcare, an ‘Affordable Medicines and Reliable Implants for Treatment’ (AMRIT) Pharmacy Centre will soon be established at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar. The initiative aims to improve access to essential medicines and reduce the financial burden on patients.

Advertisement

Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini laid the foundation stone of the AMRIT Pharmacy Centre through virtual mode on Friday at the civil hospital in Yamunanagar, along with similar facilities at other hospitals across the state. Once operational, the centre will provide a wide range of medicines and medical implants at subsidised rates, benefiting thousands of patients who visit the hospital every month.

Advertisement

The civil hospital caters to a substantial patient load, recording around 40,000 out-patient department (OPD) visits every month, while nearly 7,000 patients avail themselves of pharmacy-related services. On average, 2,000 to 2,200 patients visit the hospital daily.

Advertisement

The AMRIT Pharmacy Centre will ensure the availability of essential medicines under one roof at prices 50 to 70 per cent lower than prevailing market rates. These will include medicines for critical illnesses such as cancer, cardiovascular diseases and other chronic conditions, which are often expensive.

Such centres are already operational at premier institutions, including the All India Institute of Medical Sciences (AIIMS). The government has now decided to expand the facility to district-level hospitals. As part of this initiative, AMRIT Pharmacy Centres will be established at selected government hospitals across the state, including Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar, to strengthen public healthcare delivery and reduce financial burden on patients.

Advertisement

At present, the hospital also houses a Pradhan Mantri Bhartiya Janaushadhi Pariyojana Kendra. In cases where medicines are unavailable in the hospital pharmacy, patients are advised to purchase them from the Janaushadhi Kendra. However, with the introduction of the AMRIT Pharmacy Centre, access to affordable medicines is expected to become more streamlined and convenient.

Doctors have also been advised to prescribe medicines only by their generic (salt) names in clear and legible handwriting. Patients can obtain these medicines free of cost from the hospital pharmacy, subject to availability, or purchase them from Janaushadhi Kendras when required.

Dr Divya Mangla, Officiating Civil Surgeon, Yamunanagar, said the foundation stone of the centre was laid by Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini through virtual mode on Friday. During the same programme, the Chief Minister also inaugurated several other healthcare-related projects across the state. Events were organised at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital, Yamunanagar; Sub-Divisional Civil Hospital, Jagadhri; and Community Health Centre, Bilaspur. Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora attended the event at Mukand Lal District Civil Hospital as the chief guest.

“The initiative to establish the AMRIT Pharmacy Centre and other healthcare projects will significantly improve patient care and help reduce out-of-pocket expenditure for patients,” said Dr Mangla.

Social worker Anil Kumar welcomed the move, saying, “The introduction of the AMRIT Pharmacy Centre marks a significant step towards making healthcare more affordable and accessible. With a large number of patients depending on government hospitals, the initiative is expected to provide major relief and further strengthen accessible, affordable and quality healthcare services in Yamunanagar district.”