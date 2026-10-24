Foundation stone laid for Rs 9-crore riverfront project in Yamunanagar

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MCYJ), will develop a riverfront along the banks of the Western Yamuna Canal in Yamunanagar to provide better facilities to local residents, including a new place for walking, exercising and recreation.

A path about 4.5 km long and 5 metres wide will be developed from behind OP Jindal Park to the bridge near Fatehpur village at a cost of around Rs 9 crore. Yamunanagar MLA Ghanshyam Dass Arora and Mayor Suman Bahamani laid the foundation stone of the project on Friday.

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Municipal Commissioner Mahabir Parsad announced that a landscaped area equipped with modern amenities would be developed along the Western Yamuna Canal under the project.

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“A pedestrian walkway will be constructed, gardens will be developed to enhance greenery along the canal, and nine modern benches and canopies will be installed for public seating. Additionally, 120 decorative lights will be installed to enhance the area’s appearance and provide better illumination in the morning, evening and at night,” said Parsad.

He said drains would be constructed to prevent waterlogging during the rainy season. For safety, a high stone wall would also be built along the canal to regulate public access and reduce the risk of accidents.

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According to officials, the approximately 4.5-km stretch along the Western Yamuna Canal, from Badhi Majra to the bridge near Fatehpur village on the old Saharanpur road, is currently unpaved. During the rainy season, mud accumulates on the track, making it difficult for commuters to use it. The development and paving of the canal-side track under the riverfront project are expected to address this problem.

“The project aims not only to beautify the canal banks but also to protect the Western Yamuna Canal from pollution. Through greenery, improved infrastructure and well-maintained pedestrian walkways, efforts will be made to transform the area into one of the city’s major public spaces,” the Municipal Commissioner added.

Senior BJP leader and former Mayor Madan Chauhan, BJP district president Rajesh Sapra, MCYJ Executive Engineer Vikas Dhiman, Assistant Engineer Mrinal Jaiswal, Rosie Malik Anand, Ram Niwas Garg, Kiran Yadav, Santosh, Tilak Raj, Surender Sharma, Sangeeta Singhal, Manoj Dhiman, Pawan Pratap, Rahul, Sunil Bhardwaj and others were present on the occasion.