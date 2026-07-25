Foundation stone of new healthcare centre laid at Yamunanagar village in Haryana

Haryana Agriculture and Farmers’ Welfare Minister Shyam Singh Rana on Saturday laid the foundation stone of a new primary healthcentre (PHC) at Alahar village, falling under the Radaur Assembly constituency of Yamunanagar district.

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This PHC will be constructed at a cost of Rs 5.63 crore on about 1.5 acres. It is expected to significantly improve access to healthcare for the residents of the village and surrounding areas.

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Addressing the gathering, the minister said the new PHC would ensure that quality healthcare services were available closer to people’s homes, reducing the need to travel long distances for basic medical treatment. “The Haryana Government is committed to strengthening healthcare infrastructure at the grassroots level so that timely and better medical services reach every citizen,” said Agriculture Minister.

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He added that the government was continuously upgrading the state’s healthcare network by establishing new hospitals and health centres while equipping them with modern medical infrastructure.

Emphasising the importance of preventive healthcare, the minister urged people to make yoga a part of their daily routine. “A healthy body enables individuals to perform their responsibilities more efficiently and lead a better quality of life,” the minister said assuring villagers that all development works in the area would be undertaken on priority basis and there would be no shortage of funds for public welfare projects.

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He reiterated his commitment to strengthening basic infrastructure and transforming the Radaur Assembly constituency into one of the most prosperous regions of the state.

Highlighting the government’s development agenda, the Cabinet Minister said the Haryana Government under the leadership of Chief Minister Nayab Singh Saini was working towards balanced and inclusive development of both rural and urban areas. “The government’s focus is to ensure that essential civic amenities reach every citizen and that development projects are completed within stipulated timelines while maintaining high quality standards,” said Rana.

He further said several welfare schemes were being implemented for farmers, youth, women and other sections of society, to ensure that the benefits reached the last person in the queue.

On this occasion, sarpanch of Alahar village Rajat Kamboj submitted a list of development demands before the minister. Responding positively, the minister assured that the proposals would be examined and taken up at the earliest.