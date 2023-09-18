Foundation stones laid for Rs 1.3 crore development works in Yamunanagar

Tribune News Service

Yamunanagar, September 17

The Municipal Corporation, Yamunanagar-Jagadhri (MC), will carry out development works worth Rs 1.37 crore in ward Nos. 9 and 18.

Mayor Madan Chauhan laid the foundation stones of development works to be carried out in these wards yesterday.

Streets and drains would be built at a cost of Rs 49.79 lakh in the Aurangabad dairy complex, falling in ward No. 18 to provide to residents from the problem of waterlogging.

Yamunanagar-Jagadhri Dairy Union expressed gratitude to Mayor Madan Chauhan for starting the construction of streets and drains in the dairy complex.

Union officials urged the Mayor to provide all better civic facilities in Kail, Raipur and Darwa dairy complexes also.

Mayor assured them that all the streets and drains would be constructed in all dairy complexes soon.

Thereafter, the Mayor laid the stone of the underground pipeline to be laid for drainage of water in ward 9 at a cost of Rs 37.97 lakh.

Widening of road from Munda Majra to street number 14 of Azad Nagar in ward 9 at a cost of Rs 49.48 lakh would also be carried out.

Mayor instructed the officials concerned and contractors to complete the works within the stipulated time period.

