Foundations, boundary walls razed in 2 illegal colonies of Yamunanagar in Haryana

In a major action, a team from the District Town Planner’s office demolished unpaved roads, foundations and boundary walls in two unauthorised colonies.

Advertisement

These unauthorised colonies were being developed at Tibri and Sarawan villages, falling under the Sadhaura block of Yamunanagar district, over an area of 9.5 acres.

Advertisement

“Both unauthorised colonies were being developed illegally in the urban area of Sadhaura,” said District Town Planner (DTP) Rajesh Kumar.

Advertisement

He said on the orders of Deputy Commissioner Preeti, SDO of the Public Works Department, Yamunanagar, Anurag Jindal was appointed as the Duty Magistrate to maintain law and order. “The SHO, Haryana State Enforcement Bureau, Yamunanagar, along with his team, was present at the spot during the demolition. Our team demolished unpaved roads, foundations and boundary walls built in these illegal colonies,” said Rajesh Kumar.

He said notices were issued to the defaulters as per the provisions of the Urban Areas Act, 1975. “The defaulters did not comply with the departmental orders. The landowners and other persons involved did not obtain the necessary permissions before establishing these colonies; therefore, demolition action was taken against these unauthorised colonies,” said Rajesh Kumar. He advised people not to purchase plots in such illegal colonies.