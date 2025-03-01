Four agencies fined Rs 7.40L for sanitation failures

The Municipal Corporation of Gurugram (MCG) has imposed a fine of Rs 7.40 lakh on four private agencies this week for failing to carry out sanitation work effectively.

According to an Municipal Corporation of Gurugram spokesperson, the fines were levied after large piles of garbage were discovered in areas assigned to these agencies for cleanliness and sanitation duties. Enforcement teams also found workers employed by some agencies were burning waste for disposal, instead of transporting it to designated secondary collection points.

The four agencies were penalised after their failure to properly manage waste, which included dumping garbage on roadsides, neglecting road sweeping and setting waste on fire.

The Gurugram MC spokesman said the agreements signed with these companies included penalty provisions for unsatisfactory work. The civic body aims to hold agencies accountable for maintaining cleanliness and proper waste management in the city.