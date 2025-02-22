Four arrested for Rs 11.75L theft

The police have arrested four youths for stealing Rs 11.75 lakh from a truck.

Sharing details, a spokesperson of the police said the accused, identified as Anuj, Ankit, Avnesh and Ajay, were nabbed by a police team from various spots in Faridabad. The accused had stolen the money kept in the truck near Sarai Khawaja on the NH-19 here on February 3. The driver, who had collected the payment from Ludhiana, had kept the money in the vehicle and stopped it at a dhaba. Avnesh already knew about when the money would be collected by the truck driver. When the driver came back, he found the window glass broken and money to be missing. Ankit and Avnesh, who were sitting there, allegedly stole the money.

The police have recovered Rs 10 lakh. While Ajay and Avnesh have been sent to police remand, Anuj and Ankit have been sent to judicial custody.