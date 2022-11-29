Four arrested for 'attempt to murder'

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, November 28

Four miscreants were arrested on Wednesday night for allegedly opening fire on two persons. A Maruti Suzuki Swift car, a country-made pistol and a cartridge have been recovered from their possession. The accused, Ankit Pujara (30), Hanni Soulanki (24), Shivam (24) and Gurjeet Singh (30), all residents of Gurugram, were arrested from Leisure Valley Park yesterday night.

The police said they received information that some miscreants had opened fire near Krishna Mandir in Jacobpura around 11.40 pm on Wednesday. A police team reached the spot and found a youth who told them that he, along with his elder brother, was returning to their house after having dinner at Bhim Nagar Chowk. When they reached Jacobpura area four men came in a Swift car and opened fire on them and then fled in their car. An FIR was registered against the accused at the City police station.

“During the interrogation, the accused claimed that they had old enmity with the complainants over liquor selling,” said Vijay Pratap Singh, DCP, crime.