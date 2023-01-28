Four arrested for beating man to death

Our Correspondent

Gurugram, January 27

The Gurugram police have arrested all four accused who beat a 33-year-old Dalit man to death over Rs 3,000. Three of them were arrested on Thursday, and the fourth accused was arrested today.

The incident took place in Ghoshgarh village of Bilaspur area. The accused thrashed the man with sticks and fled on Tuesday night. The victim died on Wednesday during the treatment. An FIR was registered against the accused at the Bilaspur police station on Thursday.

The accused were identified as Mukesh, Sagar, Hitesh and Azad, who confessed to the crime.

According to the police, the deceased were identified as Inder Kumar, who runs a grocery shop in his house. About four days ago, Sagar Yadav, a villager, gave Rs 19,000 to him to pay the electricity bill. Of the total money, Inder spent Rs 3,000 and could not pay the bill.

“Three of the accused were produced in a city court today and sent to judicial custody, and we are questioning the fourth accused,” said Inspector Rahul Dev, SHO.