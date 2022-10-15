Four arrested for looting Rs 32 lakh, gold

Tribune News Service

Faridabad, October 14

The police have arrested four persons for the loot Rs 32 lakh and gold items. Three of the four arrested are students.

Ganesh, an employee at Chand Jewellers located in Saran village in the district, was robbed on the night of October 11.

The arrested have been identified as Mayank, Kunal, Rakshak — aged between 18 and 20 — and Rohit (21). Surender Sheoran, ACP (Crime), said while Kunal was pursuing a diploma course from an engineering institute, and Mayank and Rakshak were students of Class XII, Rohit was involved in marketing of gold flake cigarettes.

The ACP said two more accused — Manish (32), a jeweller of Saran village, and Gajji, a friend of Manish who arranged the motorcycle for the accused in the loot — were still to be nabbed, adding that Manish was the mastermind behind the loot.