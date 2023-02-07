Four arrested for murder of 14-year-old boy

Tribune News Service

Kaithal, February 6

With the arrest of four minor boys, the Kaithal police have claimed to have solved the murder mystery of a 14-year-old boy who was allegedly kidnapped and murdered. His body was found buried in a jungle in Riwar Jagir village of the district.

Interacting with mediapersons, Maqsood Ahmed, Superintendent of Police, Kaithal, said Shiv Kumar, a resident of Riwar Jagir village, informed the police that his 14-year-old nephew, Sumit, had gone missing, after which the Cheeka police registered an FIR. The body of Sumit was recovered from a jungle that was buried under a heap of bushes, grass and mud.

A team of the CIA-2 was assigned the task of following the matter under the supervision of the DSP, Ghula, Sunil Kumar, said the SP. The police arrested four minor boys, aged between 14 and 17. All accused were neighbours of the victim’s family and were studying with Sumit at Balbehra Government School. As per the accused, Sumit used to abuse the accused, due to which they were infuriated and took the extreme step, the SP said.

They took Sumit along with them on the pretext of playing kabaddi on February 4. They strangled and hit him on the head with a sharp-edged stick. They also buried the body under bushes and mud in the jungle, the SP said.