Four arrested in Rs 86L embezzlement case

Tribune News Service

Karnal, December 3

A team of CIA-2 has arrested four persons for the alleged embezzlement of Rs 86 lakh by short-filling ATMs. The police have recovered Rs 40 lakh from their possession. They were produced in court today from where they were taken on one-day police remand.

The accused have been identified as Dharam Singh alias Dharma, Raj Kumar of Kachwa in the district, Ramesh of Bastali village and Ravi of Pal Nagar in the district.

Rajiv Kumar, branch manager of CMS Info System Ltd, an ATM cash management service providing agency, in his police complaint alleged that Vijay, a resident of Kachwa village, and Sushil Kumar, a resident of Teontha in Kaithal district, were appointed custodians and had the authority to generate ATM operation passwords through mobile software.

They had been assigned the duty of loading cash in 33 ATMs of the city.

The branch manager alleged that they had conducted an audit of five ATMs and found a shortage of Rs 86,04,000.

He maintained that the regional audit team came for a routine audit check-up on November 13, but on this day, accused Vijay was absent from duty. A backup custodian was sent with the team members for audit. The team members found a shortage of cash. Sushil also failed to give any satisfactory reply.

The team members found a cash shortage of Rs 23 lakh from an ATM near bus stand, Rs 14,99,200 from an ATM near sector-9, Rs 21,03,000 from an ATM in Basant Vihar, Rs 10 lakh from an ATM near ITI Chowk, Rs 17,01,800 from an ATM in Prem Nagar on Kaithal road.

The police had registered a case under Sections 381, 406, and 420 of the IPC against the two employees.

The investigation revealed that accused Vijay had kept some of the embezzled money with his father Dharam Singh, uncle Rajkumar, uncle Ramesh and Ravi who worked with Vijay. Accused Vijay is still absconding, the police spokesperson added.

#Karnal