Four arrested in Rs 7.47 lakh Fatehabad robbery case

Fatehabad police have cracked the robbery case in which three youths travelling in a car were allegedly robbed of Rs 7.47 lakh after the accused opened fire near Khara Kheri village on September 5. ASP Divyanshi Singla said on Tuesday that all four accused involved in the robbery had been arrested. Their identities have not been disclosed yet due to ongoing court proceedings.

The police said the robbery was the result of a planned conspiracy. The alleged mastermind was lodged in jail in a kidnapping case, where he met the other three accused. The four later planned the robbery.

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According to the police, the mastermind knew the complainant, Sandeep, a businessman from Adampur. Sandeep had borrowed money from him. The mastermind allegedly told the other accused that once he handed over the cash, they should intercept Sandeep and his companions on the way and rob them.

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On the night of September 5, Sandeep and his associates were travelling towards Bhadu petrol station at Badopal village to settle a diesel payment. Near Khara Kheri village, the accused, travelling in a Hyundai Verna without a number plate, allegedly fired in the air and smashed the car windows with sticks before fleeing with a bag containing Rs 7.47 lakh.

The police formed teams from the CIA and Sadar police station under DSP Jai Singh. Using technical evidence and intelligence inputs, the teams arrested all four accused. The police have recovered Rs 1.30 lakh and the vehicle allegedly used by the mastermind to hand over the money to Sandeep. The accused will be produced in court and taken on remand for further questioning.