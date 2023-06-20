Four arrested on charge of youth’s murder in Panipat

Tribune News Service

Panipat, June 19

With the arrest of four persons, including a house owner, the police have claimed to solve a blind murder case of a youth of Jharkhand, who was living in a rented accommodation at Parshuram Colony here. The police have recovered the deceased’s car from the accused.

Inspector Phool Kumar, SHO, Quilla, said Zafruddin of Jharkhand, in his complaint to the police, said his brother Fakre Aalam was living in the house of Raj Kumar. His two friends, Kabir and Waris Ansari, were also living with him. His brother was missing since June 4 under suspicious circumstances. The police lodged a case and began a probe. During investigation, the police arrested Kabir, Ansari, Arjun of Shamli and Ankit.